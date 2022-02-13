Horizon: Forbidden West presents a new cinematic trailer and surprises with the sales of its prequel

Aloy will explore the threats of the Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5 on February 18.

PS4 and PS5 players stare at the calendar. Just left one week to enjoy Horizon: Forbidden West, and Guerrilla keeps giving us new reasons to get excited with each passing day. On this occasion, and after detailing key aspects of the experience such as difficulty or accessibility options, he presents us with a new cinematic trailer that will excite more than one fan.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copiesThe video does not show any new gameplay or features of Horizon: Forbidden West, but instead focuses on raising expectations through shots that combine everything it does special to the franchise: an open world full of life, the presence of threatening machines, an unbeatable protagonist and, as a claim for this installment, the underwater exploration.

But the news related to the Aloy saga does not end here, as the authors have accompanied this trailer with a new milestone in sales for the prequel. As anticipated Hermen Hulsthead of PlayStation Studios, Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, including numbers achieved on both PS4 and PC.

The countdown has begun, and we at 3DGames are so excited for the release of Horizon: Forbidden West next 18th of February like any fan of the franchise. And it is that we can affirm in our first impressions that the new Guerrilla is presented as a unforgetable experiencewhich is why it is one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

