Horizon: Forbidden West receives a new patch and Guerrilla continues to work on graphical problems

The update available on PS4 and PS5 fixes mission bugs and adds visual improvements.

It’s been a few weeks since Horizon: Forbidden West launched on PS4 and PS5, but the team at Guerrilla continues to work to improve the experience on Sony consoles. The game has some visual issues in its open world, which the developers are currently working on to fix.

Without going any further, yesterday a new patch was published that updates the game to the version 1.06. It is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and in the official patch notes posted on Reddit you can read all the adjustments it brings. To summarize the extensive list, it is worth highlighting the fixes in some missions and the inclusion of visual improvements.

There are changes in missions, camera, visual bugs and stabilityIn terms of stability, multiple bugs that caused app crashes, as well as fixing popping during cutscenes and various black loading screens triggering at specific points. Parts of Aloy’s outfit should no longer be blurred in Photo Mode, and the camera has received adjustments to behave as it should in certain situations.

On the visual improvements, the developers are aware that there is still work to be done. “The team continues to investigate various graphics problems reported by the players in relation to the brightness, sharpness and saturation of the screen when the camera is moved”, they comment from Guerrilla. “These issues have not been fixed yet with this patch, but our teams are investigating them as a high priority.”

Aloy’s new adventure in the Forbidden West finally arrived in 2022 because those responsible wanted to avoid crunch within the development and, although it has some things to polish, the result makes it clear that it is one of the proper names of the year. If you want to know how our experience with the game was, check out the Horizon: Forbidden West review to find out what positives and negatives we found in it.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Guerrilla, Patch, Update, PS4 and PS5.