Horizon: Forbidden West releases a new patch for PS4 and PS5 and Guerrilla is still investigating problems

Update 1.08 is available to download on PlayStation, with fixes to missions and graphics.

This Friday will be a month since the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, one of the great PlayStation exclusives for this year and the sequel to the title that Guerrilla Games It premiered on the previous generation of consoles. The open world game has had some bugs and bugs since then, but they have been fixed through updates.

However, the development team does not stop working and, just a few days after version 1.07, the patch 1.08 for both PS4 and PS5. You can check the complete list of corrections in the post they have shared on Reddit, but be careful, because some plot spoilers may be included in the descriptions of some of them.

At a general level, it is worth noting that errors related to missions and graphics. The update includes adjustments to some missions that were blocking progression, as well as improvements to cutscenes, shadows, and clouds. As an addition, comment that weapons and enemies have also been better balanced.

They are still investigating the brightness and sharpness issuesBeyond these dozens of corrections, Guerrilla continues to make it clear that they are aware of everything that the community has shared with them through the support form. In this way, they ensure that continue to investigate more problems that have to do with brightness and sharpness, with fast travel and with the acquisition of rewards.

For the rest, Sony can be happy with the sales performance of the game starring Aloy. The title is doing well in stores, but it has also received good words from critics and public. If you want to know how our experience with the sequel to Zero Dawn was, we invite you to read the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West that we published a month ago in 3DJuegos.

