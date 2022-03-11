Horizon: Forbidden West releases a new patch: more than 50 bug fixes and improvements in Photo Mode

Since its launch, Guerrilla has released several updates that improve the user experience.

Although Horizon: Forbidden West has been placed as one of the great premieres This year, its launch has not been exempt from small errors that have clouded the experience for more than one player. Since then, Guerrilla has been working on various updates that improve game performance and fix some graphical issues.

The patch fixes unexpected crashes and bugs that prevented finishing some missionsNow, the development team presents the patch 1.07 with which a solution is put to more than 50 bugs, in addition to adding other novelties regarding different game modes. In short, Guerrilla has improved the image quality of the vegetation, has resolved some bugs that prevented some missions from being completed, and has fixed unexpected crashes. You can check out the detailed patch notes in Guerrilla’s Reddit post.

On the other hand, the authors also include novelties for the Photo mode. In this sense, relevant aspects have been polished for any lover of photographs in video games, which leaves us with a finer precisiona greater targeting for creative shots and a more detailed quality for the standard camera. In addition, a bug that spoiled player photos has been fixed.

Although Horizon: Forbidden West has captivated a lot of users, Guerrilla is still working to get their game out there as polished as possible. In 3DJuegos we have already fallen in love with the first version of the title, because in our analysis we consider that the Forbidden West deserves to be explored both for its graphics and its artistic design.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West, Patch and Guerrilla.