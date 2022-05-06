Horizon: Forbidden West releases a new patch with improvements, bug fixes and promises for the future

Guerrilla ensures that it is working on one of the most talked about bugs: visual glare.

It’s been over two months since its release, but Guerrilla is still working hard to make their Horizon: Forbidden West experience as polished as possible. These intentions have been accompanied by various patches that introduce novelties for the most impatient users and correct errors as frustrating as they are comical. Those responsible for Aloy’s latest adventure are working hard on all the details of his work, and that is why they are now launching a new update with the certainty that they are still there are things to fix.

The patch fixes numerous bugs related to quest progressionThat is why Guerrilla begins its patch notes by recalling the bugs most pointed out by the community, which will be resolved in future revisions. Issues such as shadows covering our clothing in inventory, a bug in quest progression, and various issues are highlighted here. visual highlightsdetail that they try to reduce by means of retouching in the content of the game.

Moving on to what the patch does fix, from Guerrilla they share a long list of bugs fixed. Many of them are related to the progression of main and secondary missions, although the behavior of the machines has also been adjusted, some Aloy animations have been improved and they claim to have found the solution to multiple crashes.

We will welcome all these fixes with open arms, although we also remember that Guerrilla has developed a game magnificent since its first version. You can know our opinion in the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West, although from this house we are already expectant for what the developer can offer with Aloy’s next adventure.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games, PS4, PS5, Update and Patch.