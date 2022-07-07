Horizon: Forbidden West releases an update with bug fixes and more polished details

The title introduces several improvements in VRR support and a more balanced graphic mode.

Although Horizon: Forbidden West was released last February, there is no doubt that Guerrilla is looking for polish all the details of your delivery. That is why, over the last few weeks, we have been able to see updates that graphically improve the adventure and resolve some of the most commented bugs by the community.

The update also fixes a handful of bugsHowever, Guerrilla has no intention of hitting the brakes, so today he surprises us with a new patch that, as we can read in his Reddit post, is focused on graphics and compatibility. VRR. And it is that, in general terms, this update stands out because the VRR and HFR technologies now have as an objective an update frequency of between 60Hz y 120Hzin addition to the fact that the VRR improves the dynamic resolution scaling in 60Hz.

On the other hand, it is also important to note that Guerrilla’s latest move introduces a new graphical mode”balanced” that shows 40Hz (on compatible screens). As usual for this class of patches, the developers have also announced the various bug fixes that caused from failures in the missions and even crashes.

Those who now enter the game starring Aloy will enjoy both the graphic improvements and a spectacular experience, as you can read in our review of Horizon: Forbidden West that we already consider it a GOTY 2022 candidate signatures. It is clear that Guerrilla has developed a spectacular title, but the studio does not want to rest on its laurels and, therefore, has already been talking about a sequel.

