Horizon Forbidden West sells fewer physical copies than its prequel in Japan, but there are nuances

Aloy continues to capture the interest of the Japanese population, although the latest data does not reflect digital sales.

After a long wait, PS4 and PS5 users have finally been able to play Horizon: Forbidden West from the past 18th of February. Aloy’s adventure has convinced a large part of the public, although his fame can also be seen through the sales achieved in each country. And it is that the last of Guerrilla has been placed as the second biggest launch of PS5 in the British market, although the results of Japan They also give a lot to talk about.

Physical sales of Horizon: Forbidden West in Japan reach 91,000 unitsThe adventures in the Forbidden West have not gone unnoticed by the Japanese population, as the MST Financial analyst David Gibson highlights the performance of Horizon: Forbidden West based on the physical sales of its PS4 and PS5 versions. Starting with the old-gen console, its edition has been placed as the third most popular game in the country in the last week, while the next-gen version has risen to fifth position in the Top. As a whole, Guerrilla has managed to sell more than 91,000 copies for both consoles in Japan.

As Gibson recalls, this figure is a little behind what Horizon: Zero Dawn achieved in its first week on the Japanese market: more than 110,000 units sold during the days after its launch in 2017. However, it is worth noting a couple of nuances that affect the commercial performance of Horizon: Forbidden West in the Japanese lands.

First, the figures provided by Gibson do not reflect digital sales, whose popularity has increased a lot in recent years. Furthermore, we must not forget that we still suffer from a shortage of supplies on a global scale, so there may be users who prefer to buy a PS5 before taking the first step into the Forbidden West.

Be that as it may, Aloy’s new adventure is not disappointing the public. Guerrilla has been in charge of fixing the bugs found by the players and, recently, has released a patch with performance improvements, camera tweaks and more. As for the sensation at the controls, from 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid feeling that we are facing a possible candidate for GOTYan opinion that we have discussed in more detail in the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube