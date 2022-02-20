Horizon Forbidden West shows its graphic jump compared to Horizon Zero Dawn in this comparative video

The Bit Analyst collects different aspects of the game and how it has advanced graphically with respect to its previous installment.

Horizon Forbidden West has been one of the most anticipated titles in the PlayStation catalog and since we could see its impressive details in the trailers of the game we already felt that we would meet a big jump by Guerilla Games. In 3DJuegos, partner Alejandro Pascual has not hesitated to consider him a strong candidate for GOTY 2022 and part of his reasons have to do with the progress we find in various characteristics of open worlds.

But in addition to the mechanics, the story and the great characters of its rich universe, the visual section comes to be a sample of what the game is capable of. new generation from PlayStation. There we ask ourselves:how far has it progressed graphically Horizon Forbidden West regarding Horizon Zero Dawn? The answer is brought to us by a regular in video game comparisons, The Bit Analyst.

In his new comparative video, he collects some of the highlights of the game, such as the environment, the vegetation, the behavior of the water, the textures, the snow, the machines or the details of Aloy herself. It must be said that the result is surprising, we only need to take a look at a face closeup of our protagonist to marvel at all the new details we found.

The textures, how the elements that surround us behave, the atmosphere that we can feel, as well as many of the models, are a great example of the progress that Guerrilla Games brings with this title. If you want to know more curiosities about Horizon Forbidden West and Aloy, remember that in 3DJuegos we have been able to chat with Michelle Jenner, the voice of Aloy in the Spanish edition of the videogame and she has told us some of the funny anecdotes of his more than 150 hours of dubbing.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West.