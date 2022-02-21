Horizon: Forbidden West was supposed to be released in 2021, but it was delayed for a good reason

Mathijs de Jonge, game director for PS4 and PS5, has spoken about the development of Guerrilla.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 21, 2022, 09:35 36 comments

Last Friday landed on PS4 and PS5 Horizon: Forbidden West, the new great exclusive of Guerrilla for Sony consoles. In the study they can boast of having made one of the most graphically powerful titles if we talk about the new generation, but to achieve it it seems that they have gone with lead feet.

As stated Mathijs de Jonge, director of the game of PlayStation Studios, in the team have been careful not to overload the workers. In an interview with the Dutch outlet NU, he stated that the launch delayed to avoid cruncha common practice in video game development that seriously harms the conditions of employees.

We could have released it last yearMathijs de Jong“Very little happens in our case,” says de Jonge when asked about being overworked at certain stages of development. “We are very aware of the disadvantages of crunch, that’s why we take it very much into account in our planning. “To give an example, at Christmas we said that there would be no work and that everyone would have two weeks of vacation. The offices were closed, so you could not enter. Some people prefer to continue working and they don’t want to have their vacation at Christmas. We allow that, we will not deny it. But from a company point of view, we send a very clear message.”

“Forbidden West could have been released at the end of last year, but we would have had to work overtime,” explains the director. “People also need to relax and enjoy vacations, being with family and friends. That influences when the game launches now (in February).”

As usual, these types of statements always have to be taken with pins, because it is never fully known what the work processes are like in such great developments like this. Be that as it may, the sequel to Aloy’s adventure has managed to improve the weak points of the first part and maximize the open world experience. If you want to know more about it, take a look at our review of Horizon: Forbidden West.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games, Mathijs de Jong, PS4, PS5, PlayStation and Crunch.