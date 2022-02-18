Horizon Forbidden West’s graphics and high level of detail cause an unexpected chain of memes

Guerrilla Games’ new open-world action game for PS4 and PS5 hits stores this Friday.

We knew that along with the new generation of consoles we would see a leap in realism is concerned, and this means beginning to discover many details in our characters that until now went unnoticed or were completely non-existent. One of those games that comes to give us careful details is Horizon Forbidden West.

The new title of Guerrilla Games presents himself as a strong candidate for GOTY 2022 in his epic journey to the West with Aloy, with a sequel justified not only by his technical progress, but for advancing various features of open worlds. Although its detailed graphics have served as one of the most surreal controversies of recent times, which fortunately has quickly become a fun new internet meme.

As you can see, Guerrilla Games has sought to go a step further in the details of our heroine. In this image captured by Painkiller08 we can see how llight is seen through the ears of Aloy, in addition to finding details on her skin such as facial hair. Although this represents a further step in the realistic representation of our favorite characters, a few users seem to have been surprised to find such a natural feature on our protagonist’s face, “asking for explanations” about the presence of this delicate hair on Aloy’s freckled complexion.

The internet response has been really ingenious, turning to funny memes starring any video game character and all kinds of objects that have some kind of hair. We have already been able to see Kirbywith imaginative facial hair, to the version of the most popular Pokémon in Detective Pikachu and even a peach, with a fun word game with the Nintendo princess.

The truth is that, beyond the jokes, the nets have been flooded with catches showing some of the most striking details featured on Aloy. Our colleague from MGG, José L. Ortega, shared in his personal account some captures of Aloy’s face after leaving the water, pointing out the eye redness after being submerged and how the stage is reflected in them.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West.