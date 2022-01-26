Horizon Forbidden West’s map is “slightly larger” than Zero Dawn’s

The guys at Guerrilla Games reveal some very interesting details about the world of Aloy’s new adventure.

In 3DGames you can find all the new information about Horizon Forbidden West, and it is that in the group Webedia We have had the opportunity to discover the second part of the Guerrilla Games game in a preview of which you can read all the details from this link. However, we still had some doubts about the size of his world.

Thus, in the group we have had the opportunity to speak with Mathijs de Jonge, the director of the video game, and he has confirmed that the size of the world of the second part is “slightly larger” than that of the original Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Some of the side quests will have a strong emotional componentThis quantitative growth is not very tangible at the moment in terms of pure and simple size, however it has also guaranteed that it will be much denser and full of opportunities. One of the aspects that was reproached for the first part was that of taking great care of the main story, but not be so careful and detailed with some secondary and commissions that were somewhat more routine. This is going to change in the second part according to the creative, who assured our colleagues from Webedia Germany GamePro that, likewise, they are going to “improve the quality of everything that is outside the main story”, with the aim of making these secondary commissions somewhat “more varied” and to “offer narratives that impact us and that have a strong emotional component“.

