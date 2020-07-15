‘Horny Beast’ Series Scrapped at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

The deliberate sequence adaptation of the movie “Horny Beast” will not be shifting ahead at Paramount Network, Variety has discovered completely from sources.

The present was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order at the cabler final yr. Based on a person with data of the scenario, the transfer to scrap the sequence got here amid price range cuts within the wake of the Viacom-CBS merger. “Horny Beast” was nonetheless within the strategy of ending scripts at that point, making it a better lower. The present hails from Paramount Tv Studios and Nameless Content material. There are plans to buy the sequence to different retailers.

Reps for Paramount Network didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for remark. Reps for Paramount Tv Studios declined to remark.

Primarily based on the 2000 movie of the identical title, the sequence was to inform the origin story of Gal Dove (performed within the movie by Ray Winstone), a superb thief who finds himself descending into the seductive insanity of the London prison world throughout the vibrant and unstable 1990s.

Information of the “Horny Beast” sequence’ demise comes on the identical day it was formally introduced that the Paramount Network comedy sequence “Emily in Paris” will debut completely on Netflix relatively than the cable community.

The community’s solely present scripted authentic is “Yellowstone,” which debuted its third season again in June with a fourth already ordered. Earlier this yr, Paramount Network aired the Afghanistan struggle dramedy “68 Whiskey,” which continues to be awaiting phrase on a second season. The community can also be anticipated to air the Michael Chiklis-led drama “Coyote” this yr, although no premiere date has been set at the time of this publishing.

Different scripted reveals at the moment arrange at Paramount Network embody “Mayor of Kingstown” from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and “Paradise Misplaced” starring Josh Hartnett. Each “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and “Emily in Paris’” Darren Star have additionally each inked general offers with ViacomCBS.