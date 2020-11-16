Horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh, 7 killed, President and Prime Minister expressed grief

new Delhi: In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, 7 people died and 1 other was injured in a horrific road accident on Monday. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over this incident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The pickup vehicle collapsed near Sukheti Khad water stream near Pulghrat area of ​​Mandi district around 3 am on Monday. Police said that 6 people died on the spot in this incident, while 1 died in the hospital. Also Read – PM Modi unveiled ‘Statue of Peace’ on the 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj

President Ramnath Kovind tweeted condolences, "Deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured well soon."

Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, "The news of a road accident in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh has caused great sadness. The government is involved in relief and rescue work. In this accident, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and wish the injured well soon."

(Input-IANS)