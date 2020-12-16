Horrific road accident in Sambhal in UP, terrible collision between gas tanker and roadways, 9 killed and 30 injured

Lucknow: A horrific road accident occurred in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. In the accident here, 9 people have died on the spot itself while 30 people are injured who have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. According to the information, this collision between a roadways bus and a gas tanker occurred face to face. Due to the dense fog, both were facing difficulties in seeing the way, due to which this accident happened. Also Read – Covid Vaccination Drive: Corona vaccination campaign to begin soon? There are signs from this decision of Yogi government

Due to dense fog, the high speed gas container collided with the roadways bus coming in front. The accident was so severe that the bus of the bus flew away and there was a scuffle at the spot, after hearing the noise, people from the nearby village reached the spot and started helping the people. Police reached the spot and started rescue work for the people. According to District SP Chakresh Mishra, the bodies of 9 people have been removed from the bus so far. The number of people who died in an accident can also increase.

Please tell that this incident happened on Moradabad-Agra Highway 509. Fire brigade vehicles were also stationed at the scene due to no major explosion after the collision with the gas container. According to the information received from the policemen, this bus was going from Moradabad towards Aligarh.

Expressing sorrow over this incident, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district administration to treat the injured. Yogi Adityanath wished the soul peace of the dead and expressed deep condolences.