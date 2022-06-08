Horrifying accident in MotoGP: he fell, hit his head against a tire and miraculously saved his life

Terrible accident of Takaaki Nakagami at the start of the MotoGP in Montmeló, at the start of the Catalan GP

This Sunday hearts stopped at the start of the race MotoGP at the Autodromo de Montmeló, where the queen category of two wheels disputed its ninth date with the Grand Prix of Catalonia. It is that when arriving at the first curve, Takaaki Nakagami He was involved in a hair-raising accident that caused two other competitors to fall, but the Japanese was miraculously saved.

The Japanese arrived past the initial variant and hit the Italian’s Ducati Francesco Bagnaia, whose rear wheel served as a springboard. The Asian fell and his head hit the tire in a dramatic image. Nakagami passed out across the track something that generated the alert and was lying on the leca bed. He was treated by the auxiliaries and taken to the Catalan circuit medical center where he underwent tests to rule out any serious injury. He fortunately only suffered blows from the fall.

As for the crash against Bagnaia, he also ended up on the floor and after the Japanese fell, his Honda hit the Spaniard’s Suzuki. Álex Rins, who suffered a fracture in his left wrist. The Italian suffered no physical consequences.

It is not the first time that Nakagami has been involved in an accident and his maneuver generated controversy in the pits. After two days of silence, this Tuesday the Japanese spoke on his social networks and was sorry for what happened: “First of all, I want to apologize to Alex Rins, Suzuki, Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati for the accident at turn 1. I’m so sorry I destroyed your career.”, he acknowledged. “it was scary, But luckily I’m fine no serious injuries. I will try to recover as soon as possible, ”she revealed.

The photo Nakagami posted this Tuesday (@takanakagami30)

In the sector where the incident occurred, it is the one with the highest speed since it is after the longest straight on the Spanish stage. The motorcycles usually arrive at more than 300 kilometers per hour and must undergo a sharp braking to face the curve to the left. It is the ideal place to make overpasses, but they usually occur when running turns. Wanting to overtake after the start and in the middle of the peloton was a reckless maneuver by Nakagami, who can tell it by miracle.

The video shows the incident in slow motion, but it should be remembered that each crash increases the weight of the vehicle due to the force of the impact. In the case of motorcycles, they are around 170 kilos, a measure that rises from the blow. The incident also serves to demonstrate how safety measures have been improved, although in motorsport nothing is said and work is always done to prevent serious consequences.

“We have the Grand Prix weekends we have a Safety Commission, the Safety Commission, with all the MotoGP riders together with the organization to see the problems that the circuits in which we are racing have. It is after the first day of competition in each circuit and it is to evaluate the possible risks of each circuit, in addition to technological improvements that can help us improve safety”, explained the Spaniard Pol Espargaró in an interview with Infobae.

The race in Montmeló was won by the French Fabio Quartararo, the current world champion who has just renewed his contract until 2024 with the official Yamaha team. The Frenchman leads the championship. On the podium he was escorted by the Spanish George Martin and the french Johann Zarco, both from Ducati’s satellite team, Prima Pramac Racing. The next date of the season will be June 19 in Germany, at the Sachsenring Autodrome.

