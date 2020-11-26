Horrifying: the person locked the whole family in the room and lit it alive, he also hanged himself

Madhya Pradesh News: In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, a headgear set fire to four members of his brother’s family and hanged himself on the noose. Three out of the four burned and the hanging accused young man died. The family dispute is being told the reason for this incident. According to the information received from the police, a youth Deepak Vishwakarma set a fire in the room of his brother Omkar Vishwakarma’s family members last night in Dhangwan of Jaithari police station. Also Read – Corona warrior Dr. Shubham Upadhyay was taking full care of treatment, Government was preparing to move from Chennai to Chennai

He set this fire by putting diesel in his room. The fire soon took a formidable form and people could not get out even if they wanted to. Omkar, his wife Kasturi, daughter Nidhi died in the grip of this fire, while Ashish, nephew of the accused, got badly burnt. At the same time, Deepak himself hanged on the noose.

It is said that Deepak has a total of three brothers, out of which two brothers gave him a loan of one million for the business, but he did not give the loan installment. There was also a dispute about this matter. Due to this, Deepak took this step. He has also written on the wall. This shows that there was a dispute between the brothers about debt. Superintendent of Police of Anuppur ML Solanki told that, "Looking at the scene, it seems that this incident was carried out due to family dispute. Initial investigation, it seems that Deepak has carried out the crime."