Horror for Ned in Neighbours as Scarlett returns to get revenge

Ned Willis (Ben Corridor) has discovered an attention-grabbing manner to increase money in latest weeks in Neighbours, baring all, in some weird positions, for an only-fans like web site known as Fandangle. Because the requests have been getting stranger, and as extra of him is being revealed, he had hoped this was only a means to an finish and he might cease as soon as he had sufficient cash.

Following a video request that he went by with, he had all the cash he wanted and determined to cease promoting his physique – solely this week, the mysterious superfan makes it clear that they don’t seem to be prepared to say goodbye to Ned simply but.

What Ned doesn’t know is that he’s about to come face-to-face with the fan. At a romantic getaway with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer), he’s disturbed to obtain a message asking to meet- the fan is aware of precisely the place he’s. He sneaks off to see who it’s and is horrified to study that’s Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne) – his stalker who gave him a Halloween to keep in mind final yr when she stabbed him and left him for lifeless.

Whereas Scarlett claims that she now not has emotions for Ned and is as a substitute engaged to one other, wealthy, man, Ned is visibly shaken and he or she then reveals that she needs him to do a portrait of her. If Ned doesn’t undergo along with her request, all his nude footage and movies might be shared on-line and Yashvi – who doesn’t understand how far issues have gone – will study the whole lot.

Confiding in Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) concerning the newest disturbing flip of occasions, he realises that he has no selection to however to comply along with her calls for. However in doing so, it awakens the long-buried PTSD that Ned had been feeling after the assault and he begins to crumble, having nightmares that Scarlett has attacked him yet again.

However with Scarlett blaming Ned for her life going fallacious, will she stick to her aspect of the deal, or is she merely out to torment him earlier than making certain that his life is ruined identical to hers was?

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re wanting for extra to watch try our TV information.