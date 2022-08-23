Horror in Florida: a mail delivery woman died after being savagely attacked by five dogs

File photo of a US Postal Service van

A US Postal Service (USPS) worker died after being attacked by five dogs that tore her apart in a town in Putnam County, in northeast Florida, local media reported Tuesday.

The event occurred last Sunday, when the postman 61 years USPS, whose name has not been released, had a breakdown in his vehicle in an area of ​​the small town of Interlachen Lake Estates and, moments after leaving her vehicle, she was attacked by 5 dogs who tore her apart with bitesas reported by the television channel News4Jax.

The first officers who arrived at the scene of the attack found the woman on the ground and They tried to apply several tourniquets to stop the bleeding he was suffering from the bites.

Despite being transported by emergency ambulance first to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and then by plane to a Gainesville trauma center, the woman was in critical condition and passed away shortly after.

Multiple witnesses told police officers they heard the woman screaming for help on the ground after being attacked by five dogs believed to have escaped from a home. Some neighbors tried to separate the dogs from the woman and one fired a shot into the air to scare the animals, according to a report from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The county Animal Control department took custody of the dogs, which are mixed breeds. bulldog y they were not wearing collars or identification tags when they were captured behind a fence of a residence near the scene. An investigation into the incident was opened.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as they go through this tragic event,” Sheriff HD DeLoach said, according to News4Jax. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility for keeping their animals in a safe place for their safety and the safety of those around them.”

