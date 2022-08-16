Horror in South Africa: a fan invaded the field with his car and tried to run over a referee

The incident occurred in a match of the third division

It was not a fiction Osvaldo Soriano. Not from a fairy tale Robert Fontanarrosa. But the reality surpassed the surrealism that the notable authors could create throughout their writings. In the South African football third division there was a moment of tension due to the striking reaction of a fan who was dissatisfied with the arbitration decisions.

The images went viral on social networks and became a phenomenon of public opinion. Aboard his vehicle, the outraged supporter invaded the field of play with the aim of running over the referee. The honks and the speed reflected the danger that the protagonists went through, since the reckless maneuvers could have ended in a tragedy.

Although the name of the teams was not disclosed, the absence of stands and the accessibility of the public to the field of play are a clear example of the lack of professionalism and security that existed in the place.

According to the international press that echoed the news, the event did not cause any injuries, but the danger, the recklessness, the anger and the unusual reaction were repudiated by the spectators who followed the actions through Twitter.

It is difficult to find a similar precedent. It looked like a scene from the popular movie Damian Szifron wild tales. But unfortunately it happened on a court and it was not a set of recording. The dangerous maneuvers attacked all those present. Even some footballers who were on the substitute bench had to appeal to their reflexes to avoid the volantazos of the euphoric fan. Fortunately, the driver was unsuccessful and no injuries were reported. The horror was present in South Africa. And so far it is unknown if there were sanctions and penalties towards the fan.

