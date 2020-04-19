Hospital leaders hit out at government as PPE shortage row escalates

Effectively being managers in England voice ‘intense frustration’ in unparalleled intervention

Medical establishment leaders have immediately attacked the federal government for the first time right through the coronavirus catastrophe over the dearth of personal defending equipment (PPE) after a desperately wished consignment of surgical robes which have been launched by the use of ministers didn’t arrive.

In an unparalleled intervention, which clinic leaders privately say is the outcomes of “intense frustration and exasperation”, the organisations representing NHS trusts in England really useful ministers to “merely focus on what we’ll guarantee of” after weeks of “bitter take pleasure in” with failed deliveries.

