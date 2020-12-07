General News

“Hospital Playlist” Actors Snap Playful Photos Backstage At 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards

December 7, 2020
The forged of “Hospital Playlist” confirmed off their shut friendship on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA)!

On December 6, Yoo Yeon Seok posted pictures of the actors and wrote, “Let’s meet healthily within the new 12 months with #HospitalPlaylistSeason2,” together with the hashtags for “2020 MAMA” and “Hospital Playlist.”

Along with a selfie of Yoo Yeon Seok with Jung Kyung Ho, the submit contains group pictures of Yoo Yeon Seok with Jeon Mi Do, Jung Moon Sung, and Jung Kyung Ho as they pose adorably for the digicam with vibrant smiles. The actors have been on the 2020 MAMA as award presenters. The forged excites followers of the drama with their fancy apparel rather than their common medical robes.

“Hospital Playlist” is scheduled to premiere its second season someday in 2021. Presently, Yoo Yeon Seok is gearing up for the discharge of his upcoming movie “New Yr Blues,” which premieres in December. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

