“Hospital Playlist” Cast Members Reunite To Show Support For Each Other

The forged of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” continues to be as shut as ever!

On July 29, Yoo Yeon Seok uploaded photographs of mini “Hospital Playlist” reunions that confirmed the actors supporting each other of their latest initiatives.

The primary photographs reveal Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, and Kim Jun Han current on the VIP premiere of Yoo Yeon Seok’s new movie “Metal Rain 2: Summit.” The next photographs present Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jo Jung Suk at Jung Moon Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s musical “Maybe a Completely satisfied Ending.”

On his put up, Yoo Yeon Seok wrote, “Nice seeing the ‘Hospital Playlist’ crew. I used to be so blissful to see such a lovable efficiency.” He then included “Maybe a Completely satisfied Ending” and “Metal Rain 2: Summit” as hashtags.

The primary season of “Hospital Playlist” got here to an finish on Might 30, hitting a private finest in scores with the finale. Though particulars are unconfirmed, the drama plans to gear up later this 12 months for a return with its subsequent season.

Involved in extra medical dramas? Watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” under:

Watch Now