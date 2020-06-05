“Hospital Playlist” Cast Talks About How Much The Drama Means To Them, Excitement To Return With Season 2, And More

The forged of “Hospital Playlist” gathered for one final goodbye earlier than season two!

On June 4, tvN aired a “Hospital Playlist” particular to deliver viewers behind the scenes of the hit drama. Following its conclusion, the producers informed the primary forged, “Thanks, we’re sorry, and if there’s not a lot else occurring, we’ll see you in November.”

On the final day of filming, the primary forged, also called the “99’ers,” (referring to the yr their characters all graduated from medical college) shared their ideas on the drama’s conclusion. Jo Jung Suk commented, “It doesn’t really feel actual. I really feel like I’ve to maintain filming tomorrow and the week after.”

Yoo Yeon Seok requested, “Do I actually must let it go now? I can’t let Jung Received go but.” Jung Kyung Ho shared, “More than something, reasonably than being alone, the truth that the 5 of us have been collectively made me completely satisfied. I believe Joon Wan can be completely satisfied too.”

Jeon Mi Do shared, “I’m so grateful and it was an honor.” Kim Dae Myung commented, “I believe that is considered one of my high 10 reminiscences in life that I’ll bear in mind endlessly.”

The particular additionally confirmed the forged’s first assembly at their very first script studying. It was beforehand revealed that Jo Jung Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok had each helped Jeon Mi Do safe her position by recommending her to the director. When Yoo Yeon Seok arrived, Jeon Mi Do informed him, “I gained an enormous benefit due to you.” He responded, “Jung Suk talked about you too. It’s since you are so expert.”

Jo Jung Suk was the final to reach however instantly subtle the awkward ambiance together with his calming presence. He informed Jeon Mi Do, “I noticed your efficiency. I heard you have been good nevertheless it made me suppose, ‘She’s actually good.’”

Later within the particular, the primary forged participated in a fast relay interview. When requested what her favourite OST from the drama is, Jeon Mi Do picked “In Entrance of Metropolis Corridor on the Subway Station” by Kwak Jin Eon explaining, “Ought to I say it has a melody that evokes nostalgia? The lyrics have an identical vibe to our drama.”

She additionally selected Jung Kyung Ho’s character Kim Joon Wan because the good friend who match her character finest, sharing, “It’s as a result of there are loads of scenes of us consuming collectively.”

Kim Dae Myung was requested if he had any bother portraying a mama’s boy and doing a number of cute issues and he answered, “Taking part in a mama’s boy was tougher.” He additionally selected Lee Ik Joon because the character he want to strive however added with fun, “I don’t suppose I’d be capable of.”

Yoo Yeon Seok’s query was to fee his drum abilities, to which he responded, “I believe I’d be capable of give myself a rating within the excessive eighties.” His remark was met with reward from the forged, with Kim Dae Myung sharing, “You suffered probably the most,” and Jo Jung Suk including, “Yeon Seok and Kyung Ho improved probably the most.”

Jo Jung Suk spoke about his chart-topping OST observe “Aloha,” commenting, “Though I had initially thought that music was vital to this manufacturing, I didn’t know I’d obtain this a lot love. I’m so grateful. It’s an honor for my household.”

Jung Kyung Ho picked his line “Let’s date” from when he requested out Ik Quickly (Kwak Solar Younger) as probably the most heart-fluttering line.

The episode moreover featured many bloopers, the forged’s favourite scenes, and farewell feedback from the prolonged forged.

The “99’ers” additionally expressed the identical pleasure as viewers for the following season of “Hospital Playlist.” Jo Jung Suk shared, “I believe a pair instances a day what a aid it’s that the drama has a season two.”

Jung Kyung Ho hilariously commented, “I seemed within the mirror and noticed Joon Wan. That’s why I dyed my hair. It’s such an enormous aid that it’s not over.”

Kim Dae Myung revealed, “For the primary time, I assumed that I’m so fortunate to be an actor.”

Yoo Yeon Seok shared, “I heard from many individuals round me that felt very healed whereas watching our drama. I used to be so proud that we have been making such a significant drama and I consider it was a miracle made doable as a result of we have been collectively.”

Jeon Mi Do added, “Since I used to be portraying a health care provider, it was inevitable that my feelings concerning medical employees who work so tirelessly would change fully. I believe I used to be deeply capable of acknowledge the sense of responsibility they should have to do their work. I’d prefer to take this chance to thank them.”

Lastly, Jo Jung Suk shared, “Thanks for loving season two. Please sit up for the unending story of the ’99’ers’.”

“Hospital Playlist” season one got here to an finish on Could 30, hitting a private finest in rankings with the finale. Though particulars are unconfirmed, the drama plans to gear up later this yr for a return with its subsequent season.

