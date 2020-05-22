General News

"Hospital Playlist" Hits Highest Ratings Yet Amid Crowded Thursday Evening Drama Schedule

May 22, 2020
tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” continues to be going robust amidst a crowded Thursday night drama scene.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the Might 21 broadcast of “Hospital Playlist” recorded 13.1 % viewership, hitting its highest viewership but.

In the meantime, MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” and JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” which premiered Wednesday this week, took a success in rankings on day two.

“Kkondae Intern” recorded nationwide averages of three.5 and 4.7 % viewership, for a 1.eight level drop since Wednesday.

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” recorded 1.9 % viewership, for a 1.7 level drop from its premiere.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “Repair You” and tvN’s “Oh My Child” noticed will increase in rankings Thursday. “Repair You” hit averages of two.2 and three.Three %, for a 0.7 level improve from its earlier episode, and tvN’s “Oh My Child” reached 2.eight %, for a 1.1 level improve from Wednesday’s broadcast.

