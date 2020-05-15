“Hospital Playlist” Hits New Personal Best In Scores, “Oh My Child” Sees Boost On Day 2

tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” has hit a brand new excessive level in scores.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the Could 14 broadcast of the drama recorded a median of 12.7 p.c viewership, for a 0.6 level enhance from its earlier report.

tvN’s “Oh My Child,” which premiered Wednesday, noticed a lift in scores on day two, recording common nationwide viewership of 2.95 p.c. The premiere on Could 13 recorded 2.Zero p.c.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “Repair You” fell to its lowest scores but, recording averages of 2.2 and three.Zero p.c.

