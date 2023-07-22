Hospital Playlist Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most watched television programmes in South Korea is called Hospital Playlist, which was created by Lee Woo-jung and helmed by Shin Won-ho.

Park Seung-jae served as executive producer of the programme. The production firm for the programme, Egg Is Coming, is CJ ENM.

Although there are many different kinds of K-dramas, Slice of Life receives the greatest support from viewers.

One of the highest-rated sitcoms in television history, Hospital Playlist chronicles the lives of five physicians who became friends while in medical school.

The entertainment sector is home to a number of exceptionally brilliant and well-known individuals, like Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do, and many more.

Hospital Playlist’s first season began on March 12, 2020, as well as finished on May 28, 2020. The first season of Hospital Playlist included twelve total episodes.

Both crowds and reviewers responded well to the Hospital Playlist. Hospital Playlist was the ninth-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history at the end of its first season.

Due to this, the creators decided to continue the series for another instalment, which debuted on June 17, 2021, and had the same amount of episodes as the first.

According to some reports, the launch of Hospital nor Playlist Season 2 had the greatest premiere ratings ever for the network with 10.007% of people tuning in.

A depressing ending to the second season of the Korean drama Hospital Playlist left more unanswered than it did solved.

The cast’s willingness to return refutes director Shin Won-explanation’s assertion that it was tough to make Hospital Playlist Season 3. Popular Netflix series The Hospital has garnered a lot of attention since the initial season.

Following their enjoyment of the most recent Korean drama, many fans are now very eager to see Hospital’s most recent season.

Read the post through to the end to get all the information about season 3 of the Hospital playlist that we have received on its revival.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Release Date

The programme later returned for a season, which included twelve episodes and was published on June 17, 2021.

The programme hasn’t yet been extended for a third season, despite the fans’ current requests for it. However, the programme has not ended since its creators have not also cancelled it.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Cast

Regarding Hospital Playlist Season 3, there is no renewal confirmation at the time of writing. Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-jun, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Jun-wan, Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-hwa, Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jeong-won/Andrea, Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyeong, and many more are anticipated cast members if Hospital Playlist is extended for a third season.

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Trailer

Hospital Playlist Season 3 Plot

The third season of the well-liked medical drama Hospital Playlist has been officially ordered by Netflix.

One of those most-watched Korean dramas off the streaming service, the programme has amassed both a devoted fan base and critical praise.

The fact that Netflix decided to extend the programme is a credit to both its excellent material and the voluminous support it has gotten from people all across the globe.

Five physicians who have a close connection and a love of music are the subjects of the television show Hospital Playlist.

The programme has resonated with viewers all around the globe because of its uplifting moments, emotive narrative, and superb performances by its cast.

Fans who have been impatiently awaiting new episodes are overjoyed that it has been renewed for a third season.

Hospital Playlist is poised to maintain its status as one of the most adored Netflix series with the promise of further thrilling cases, endearing relationships, and amazing musical performances.

The Hospital playlist boasts a fantastic narrative, and many viewers have commended the programme for its original plot and other intriguing plot turns that liven up the presentation. The show is a blend of slice-of-life, medical drama, and rom-com.

The series has a pretty healthy plot. It centres on five friendship groups of physicians in their 40s. These friendship groups will operate at the renowned Seoul Ulje Medical Centre hospital.

They attended the same medical college and have known one other since their undergraduate years.

Song-Hwa is going to be the only female in this circle of pals who practises neurosurgery and is regarded as the finest and most ideal medical professional among every one of her peers.

The second season of the programme ended last year, and there is no word yet on whether it will be renewed for a third.

Five physicians at the Yule Medical Centre who have known one another since medical school are the subject of the episode.

The programme has a Grey’s Anatomy flavour. We’ve seen something similar previously. The lives of these five main characters may therefore be explored a little bit further, along with the introduction of some new ones, if it’s renewed for another season.

The Korean drama, which starred Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-Myung, and Jeon Mi-do, chronicled the lives of five physicians over the course of five years.

The characters became friends while attending Ulje Medical Centre to study medicine and then began working there.

Each individual had personal issues that ranged from relationships to become a priest to divorce.

The resonant tale of friendship that emerged among the cast members was the K-drama’s main draw. Fans were also attracted by the fact that the main characters formed a band and sang hit tunes.