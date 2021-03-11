General News

"Hospital Playlist" Star Jeon Mi Do In Talks To Join New JTBC Drama

March 11, 2021
Jeon Mi Do could also be starring in one other drama quickly!

On March 9, JoyNews24 reported that the actress acquired a casting provide for the upcoming drama “39” (literal title).

In response to the report, her company BISTUS Leisure commented, “Jeon Mi Do acquired a suggestion to star within the new drama ’39’ scheduled to air on JTBC, and he or she is reviewing [the offer].”

“39” is a 12-episode drama in regards to the romance and on a regular basis lives of three mates who’re on the verge of turning 40. Jeon Mi Do was supplied the function of Jung Chan Younger, a 39-year-old performing instructor.

The drama will probably be written by Yoo Younger Ah, who beforehand wrote “Encounter,” “Entertainer,” and the movie “My Annoying Brother,” and will probably be directed by Kim Sang Ho, who not too long ago labored on “Run On.”

Initially a profitable musical actress, Jeon Mi Do made her tv debut with the hit drama “Hospital Playlist” final 12 months and is at present filming for the second season.

