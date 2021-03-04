“Hospital Playlist” Stars Enjoy Camping Together In Cozy Posters For Variety Project

The solid of “Hospital Playlist” is upping the joy for his or her tenting journey!

In “Hospital Playlist,” Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do play 5 longtime associates who work at a hospital collectively. After the primary season wrapped up final Could, the 5 stars are returning for a second season this yr.

Shin Gained Ho, the manufacturing director of the tvN collection, lately shared a teaser video for brand spanking new selection content material titled “Hospital Playlist Goes Camping,” that includes the present’s leads happening a two-days-and-one-night tenting journey collectively. The primary installment can be uploaded on March 4 at 9 p.m. KST on Channel Full Moon on YouTube.

Posters for the upcoming content material present the drama’s beloved stars gathered collectively in their cozy and heat tenting web site, wanting joyful and smiling collectively. The challenge is aimed to make the look ahead to the second season simpler, and followers are already feeling happier seeing the solid collectively once more.

It’s shared that the challenge will exhibit the 5 solid member’s totally different charms and have all of them laughing over even small issues as they’ve a great time collectively.

