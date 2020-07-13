Hospital should be built in place of memorial of Bal Thackeray: AIMIM MP

Aurangabad: All India Majlis A Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jalil said on Monday that a hospital should be built at the place where the memorial of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray is being built. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi asked the Central Government, asked- Is India still in a good position in the fight against Corona?

Last week, Maharashtra’s Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai reviewed the Aurangabad Metropolitan Municipality projects, including the memorial. Jalil said, “The construction of the hospital on Cidco’s land will be a true tribute to Bal Thackeray. The hospital can be named after him. The common people need more of a hospital than a memorial. ” Also Read – Meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence with more than 90 MLAs, IT raids on party leaders in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

The AIMIM leader also questioned the priority of the Shiv Sena-led state government. On being contacted by senior Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, he said that the memorial will be built under any circumstances. He said, “A memorial is being built in memory of Balasaheb Thackeray’s contribution to Maharashtra. Jalil always opposes our projects. The project will continue. ” Also Read – Another shock to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party MLA joins BJP by resigning