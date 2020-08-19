Host And 7 Other Summer 2020 Horror Movies You May Have Missed

Host

The summer season 2020 horror movie that has amassed essentially the most buzz from followers is Shudder’s hour-long movie, Host, which was produced in the course of the pandemic whereas the actors and filmmakers had been in quarantine. It’s the proper scary film to get pleasure from and get severely freaked out about proper now as a result of it so completely speaks to the odd occasions this season has been as an alternative of typical big-budget action-genre fare. Host is a couple of group of six pals who determine to rent a medium over a Zoom name throughout their quarantine, which in flip unleashes evil spirits into their properties. Host has garnered 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and could be solely seen on Shudder.