Host Maya Pixelskaya Shows Her Love for Monkey Island With This Amazing Self-made Collection

The announcement of a new Monkey Island with some of the creators of the saga at the helm of the project has caused a wave of extreme happiness among fans of the graphic adventures, and is not for less! 30 years after leaving us speechless with one of the most bizarre and surprising plot endings in memory, finally Ron Gilbert you will be able to continue the story of Guybrush Threepwood as planned decades ago. The response of the fans? Beyond showing their exultant joy, some like the well-known presenter and artist Maya Pixelskaya have taken advantage of the moment to show some incredible collectibles like these.

“A new Monkey Island really means a lot to me,” Maya Pixelskaya wrote on social media, accompanying the message of sneakers with scenes from Monkey Island hand-painted by herself. The co-host of the 3DJuegos Awards 2021 has also shown ties with illustrations related to the Monkey Island universe, one of which is held by the great Ron Gilbert, also the father of classics such as Maniac Mansion or the most recent Thimbleweed Park.

Another collector’s item that more than one would like to have at home is this fantastic Recorded. “It’s the second engraving I’ve done in my life, quite crazy. Thanks to this LeChuck they gave me a scholarship to continue my studies in intaglio engraving”, explains Maya Pixelskaya. “Already titled, I made this one combining etching and aquatint. Monkey Island always in my career,” concludes the presenter, who already makes it clear that she is “very happy” with the announcement of the new Monkey Island video game with Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman at the helm .

With a launch scheduled for 2022, one of the most curious details of the game’s presentation is that Ron Gilbert advanced the announcement of Monkey Island a few days ago, although his message was taken as a simple joke.

