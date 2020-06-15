Host Responds to Backlash – Variety

Howard Stern has addressed his use of blackface and the N-word in a New 12 months’s Eve particular in 1993.

The video was introduced again to mild by Donald Trump Jr., who retweeted the clip of the efficiency, initially posted by filmmaker Tariq Nasheed. The president’s son and Stern had been in a public spat for the reason that radio persona criticized President Donald Trump for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The efficiency parodies an incident in 1993, when Ted Danson wearing blackface for a Friars Membership roast devoted to his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg; Stern was enjoying Danson, with Sherman Hemsley enjoying Goldberg. The radio host used the N-word liberally within the sketch. Stern, as Danson, defended himself to his shocked viewers by saying, “Whoopi wrote that.”

Stern acknowledged the video on his SiriusXM program “The Howard Stern Present” on Monday morning, saying the efficiency was not atypical for his comedic model on the time, however that he’s additionally advanced past such controversial materials.

“The s— I did was f—ing loopy,” Stern stated. “I’ll be the primary to admit. I received’t return and watch these outdated exhibits; it’s like, ‘Who’s that man?’ However that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I personal it. I don’t assume I obtained embraced by Nazi teams and hate teams. They appear to assume I used to be towards them, too. Everyone had a bone to choose with me.”

Stern stated he wouldn’t repeat the error now.