Hostel Tamil Film (2021): Forged, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Liberate Date

Hostel film (2021): It is among the lengthy awaited a laugh entertainer films directed by way of Sumanth Radhakrishnan, who has performed a mystery drama earlier than “Saturam 2”. Hostel, an upcoming Tamil film is a comedy drama starring Ashok Selvan and Priya Bhavani Shankar within the lead roles. The duo is operating in combination for the primary time. The movie is financed by way of R.Ravindran below the identify Trident Arts, whilst the tune and soundtracks are composed by way of Bobo Shashi.

The movie additionally options Sathish, Nassar, Munishkanth, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru repute Yogi and Krrish Kumar (who was once a part of Malayalam movie Kinavalli and Tamil movie Yennai Arindhaal), Ravi Verma in supporting roles. The thrill tale of the tale is set a block in a technical faculty hostel that collapses they usually quickly transfer the scholars to some other hostel, the place the thrill tragedy starts.

Hostel Tamil Film Teaser and Trailer

Watch this comedy teaser of Hostel Film (2021), starring Ashok Selvan, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Hostel Tamil Film 2021 Complete Main points

Listed below are the total main points of the impending Tamil film Hostel,

Director Sumanth Radhakrishnan Manufacturer R.Ravindran Style comedy drama Scriptwriter Sumanth Starring Ashok Selvan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathish, Nassar and extra. Tune Bobo Shashi Editor raghul cameraman Praveen Kumara Manufacturing corporate Trident Arts E-newsletter date 2021 Language tamil

Hostel Tamil Movie Forged

This is the primary solid listing of Lodge Tamil film 2021,

First influence of the Tamil film in hostel

Take a look at the attention-grabbing poster of Hostel film,

Hostel Tamil Film Songs

Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com For extra updates