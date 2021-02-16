Hostile reception of the Barcelona fans to the PSG president: “Leave Messi, thief”

This is how Nasser Al-Khelaifi was received in Barcelona

A group of fervent Barcelona supporters rebuked the owner of the París Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on their arrival in the Catalan capital, the day before the two teams meet in the Camp Nou, in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

According to television images, the Qatari businessman was received with insults when he entered a Barcelona hotel. In addition, some Barça fans reproached him for his interest in signing Lionel Messi, taking advantage of the fact that the Argentine forward ends his contract with him in June of this year with the Catalan institution.

“Leave Messi, thief” The “Give me a million euros” were some of the shouts that Al-Khelaifi had to hear, in the preview of the big game planned for this, which is marked by the growing rivalry that has arisen between both teams about the future of Messi.

In addition, that hostile climate continued during the night according to the program published The beach bar who recorded a batch of fFireworks launched from the sidewalk of the hotel where the players of the Parisian team slept.

Pochettino bets on Icardi for Mbappé for Tuesday at Campo Nou (Reuters)

Regarding the great match to be held in the Camp Nou, the technician of the PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, he assured this Monday that the excitement in the whole team is noticeable before the crossing: “It is a special match, when we signed with Paris 40 days ago, and you begin to feel that this Champions League date is going to be an important match,” he said.. The Argentine will not be able to count on two of his figures, Neymar and Di María, who are injured, so Marco Verrati will join the midfield: “The team will always be prepared to compete, the conditions are what they are, but we will be prepared tomorrow to compete to the fullest and try to win the game.”

For his part, Ronald Koeman was also enthusiastic: “We are very excited to face this Champions League match,” said the Barça coach, and advanced: “It is not a duel between Messi and Mbappé, it is a duel between two teamsI know that on one side Messi plays, the best player in the world and that we need in his best form and for PSG Mbappé is very good ”.

Tuesday at the Camp Nou, the Parisian team, finalist last year of the Champions, his great obsession, he will have a chance to start leaving that ghost behind. And the Barça will look for a result that confirms his particular ‘comeback’ in the current season and his aspirations to the continental crown.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

He made his debut with Guardiola at Barcelona, ​​he was nicknamed “The New Messi” and has just signed for a team from the Italian D

Koeman spoke of the morbidity by the possible exit of Messi to PSG in the previous one of the beginning of the second round of the Champions

Ibrahimovic vs. Lukaku: the mural that warmed up the previous match of the year in Serie A