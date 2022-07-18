Hot Wheels DLC warms up: Forza Horizon 5 reveals its huge map

The expansion will be released on July 19 at a price of 19.99 euros.

Forza Horizon 5 prepares to receive more content in the form of expansion. This time it is the Hot Wheels DLC whose map we can already take a look at and the truth is that it seems that it’s huge. This has been made known by the official Forza Horizon account on Twitter.

At first glance it can be seen that this expansion will bring a huge floating circuit, typical of the Hot Wheels franchise. Also, the circuit is over three islands floating, each with its own biome. These are a snowy, a desert and a wooded setting that will bring a great variety to the environment.

Apparently the orange track will be linked by blue connectors in which the user can decide which way to drive. Surely this DLC will bring everything related to Hot Wheels, speed, jumps, fallsand most interesting of all, interspersing driving in the different biomes with the Hot Wheels track.

This expansion will arrive July 19 at a price of 19.99 euros. Forza Horizon 5 came out on November 5 of last year, reaping unstoppable success with a fairly considerable goal of players. The last thing that was known is that Forza Horizon 5 finally received the Spanish dubbing, something that many users requested.