Hot Wheels Unleashed continues to surprise: its arcade driving boasts million-dollar sales

It is the most successful Milestone game to date, surpassing one million copies.

“Full speed!” Said the famous Hot Wheels commercials. For toys I don’t know, but it does seem like a good slogan for Hot Wheels Unleashed: the work of Milestone It is certainly at full throttle, and its high speed is not only glimpsed in the game, but can also be attributed to its sales rate.

It is the most successful Milestone gameAs they have collected in Gematsu, the driving title has exceeded the million copies sold Worldwide. The figure adds up to the units sold in both physical and digital formats since its launch on September 30, and is the most successful Milestone game in its history.

“Since we announced Hot Wheels Unleashed in February, we have received thousands of loving messages from fans,” he commented. Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone, in a statement sent to the press. “This milestone is the umpteenth show of affection from our passionate community.”

The game was launched three months ago for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, and the truth is that it has surprised by its variety and quality. In 3DJuegos we were able to review it through a text in which Alejandro Pascual makes it clear that it is one of the positive surprises of this 2021, knowing how to entertain despite some minor flaws. If you want to know more, check out the Hot Wheels Unleashed review.

