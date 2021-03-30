HOTSHOT Announces Official Disbandment

On March 30, HOTSHOT’s company introduced that HOTSHOT has formally disbanded.

Learn the company’s assertion beneath:

Hi there, that is Star Crew ENT.

First, we want to sincerely thank HOTPLE (HOTSHOT’s followers) for loving and supporting our artist HOTSHOT.

That is an announcement concerning HOTSHOT’s crew actions, which followers have been ready for.

HOTSHOT, a gaggle that debuted in 2014 and has been collectively for a very long time, has determined to wrap up crew actions as of March 30, 2021.

HOTSHOT’s actions as a gaggle formally come to an finish, however we are going to present plentiful help for the members in order that they will every show their skills.

We as soon as once more thanks for all the help, and we genuinely apologize for bringing such sudden information to the followers who love HOTSHOT.

Please present steady consideration and plenty of help for the members who will perform particular person actions in numerous fields sooner or later.

Thanks.