Hou Hsiao-hsien: Golden Horse to Give Lifetime Achievement Award

Iconic Taiwan auteur Hou Hsiao-hsien might be introduced with a lifetime achievement honor on the upcoming Golden Horse Awards.

The manager committee of the Taipei Golden Horse Movie Pageant, organizers of the annual prize ceremony, stated Monday that their resolution to reward Hou was a unanimous one. They stated it acknowledges his “distinguished accomplishment in cinematic aesthetics and his dedication to passing on the heritage of cinematic arts.” The award might be introduced on the 57th version of the Golden Horse Movie Awards, on Nov. 21.

Hou based the Golden Horse Movie Academy in 2009, aiming to domesticate a younger era of filmmakers in Taiwan.

The internationally-acclaimed filmmaker started his profession in 1973 as a script supervisor, rising in to roles resembling scriptwriter and assistant director earlier than making his debut as a movie director with the romantic comedy “Cute Lady” in 1980. Hou then went on to turn out to be a number one determine of the Taiwan New Cinema motion all through the 1980s, with titles together with “A Time to Stay and a Time to Die” (1985) and “Mud within the Wind” (1986).

Hou’s 1989 masterpiece “A Metropolis of Disappointment” received the Golden Lion award at Venice Movie Pageant, the primary Taiwanese movie to declare the coveted award. Set towards the backdrop of the Kuomintang authorities taking up the island after Japan’s colonial rule within the mid-1940s, the historic drama was launched simply two years after Taiwan’s 38 years of martial regulation had come to an finish. It was one of many first to make clear darkish chapter within the island’s historical past.

A 3-time winner of the Golden Horse’s finest director, Hou received the Cannes Movie Pageant jury prize with “The Puppetmaster” (1993), a biopic of puppet grasp Li Thian-lok who lived by means of Japan’s colonial rule of Taiwan. Hou was additionally named finest director at Cannes in 2015 for martial arts epic “The Murderer.”