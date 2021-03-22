Hourman: Warner Bros. is preparing a DC superhero movie

A movie of Hourman, a superhero of the Los Angeles Times, is reportedly in development. dc comics, with a writing team already working on the script.

Deadline reports that Gavin James and Neil Widener are writing the movie Hourman. The two are also reportedly writing a sequel to San Andreas starring Dwayne Johnson under the production company Chernin Entertainment. Chernin is also reportedly developing the Hourman movie, and Deadline claims it’s his first DC Comics project.

An Hourman television series was in development on The CW in 2013. CW President Mark Pedowitz told IGN in 2014 that the scripts for an Hourman show were being written, but that the show never materialized.

Hourman would eventually appear as part of the Justice Society of America on the CW series Legends of Tomorrow, played by Patrick J. Adams, and on the Stargirl series, played by Lou Ferrigno, Jr. and Cameron Gellman.

Hourman first appeared in 1940 in Adventure Comics # 48 by writer Ken Fitch and artist Bernard Baily. The original comic featured a scientist named Rex Tyler developing a vitamin that provides superhuman strength for one hour. The scientist decides to use the vitamin to fight crime as the superhero Hourman.

Additionally, the superhero will appear in the upcoming animated film, Justice Society: World War II, voiced by Matthew Mercer. The film will be released digitally on April 27, 2021, followed by a 4K Blu-ray release on May 11, 2021.

DC Films plans to release up to four big movies a year in theaters starting in 2022 and two smaller movies a year for broadcast on HBO Max.

We know that a Blue Beetle movie, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, is officially on the way. Additionally, a Superman movie will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by JJ Abrams.