House Minister Amit Shah prolonged his Jammu and Kashmir excursion, will spend the evening with CRPF in Pulwama

House Minister Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir seek advice from Union House Minister Amit Shah on Monday made up our minds to increase his 3-day seek advice from to Jammu and Kashmir to spend the evening with CRPF jawans on the martyr's memorial in Pulwama district. Professional resources stated Shah has made up our minds to take his seek advice from ahead in order that he spends the evening with CRPF jawans at Lethpora Martyrs Memorial in Pulwama to pay tribute to 42 CRPF group of workers who have been martyred in a fear suicide assault in April 2019. ready to

"He's going to have dinner on the CRPF camp in Lethpora and stick with the jawans this night (Monday)," the resources stated. Shah on Monday paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhavani temple situated in Tullamulla the city of Ganderbal district. Throughout this, he additionally addressed a early life rally in Srinagar.

Union House Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented prayers on the Kheer Bhavani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district and stated the temple has a divine energy, which may also be felt best after having darshan right here. Officers stated that the House Minister went to the temple premises surrounded through poplar bushes in Tulamula space of ​​central Kashmir district within the early hours of Monday. Wearing conventional Kashmiri apparel, Shah presented prayers on the temple of Mata Raganya Devi. He used to be accompanied through the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

(Enter IANS)