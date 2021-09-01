House Minister Amit Shah to consult with Karnataka on September 2

Karnataka Information: Union House Minister Amit Shah will consult with Karnataka on Thursday and all over this time he’ll take part in different methods in Davangere and Hubli within the state.Additionally Learn – Karnataka: UP scholar finding out scientific gang raped, accused brutally beat up boyfriend too; CM ordered inquiry

Professional assets stated that when attaining Hubli airport within the afternoon, he'll accompany Leader Minister Basavaraj S Bommai to the district headquarters at Davangere in a helicopter. In Davangere, he'll inaugurate the 'Gandhi Bhavan' and can consult with the Kondajji Basappa Museum and pay tribute there.

Later he'll inaugurate a Police Public Faculty at Kondajji in Harihar taluk of Davangere district and the Central Library of GM Institute of Era (GMIT) at Davangere. He's going to then go back to Hubli, the place he'll meet Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita and ok. S will attend Rishikesh's marriage ceremony rite.

