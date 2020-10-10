‘House Mountain’ Movie in the Works at Disney

Disney is growing a live-action “House Mountain” film as a part of the studio’s newest effort to develop its universe of movies about its venerable theme park rides.

The studio has tapped Joby Harold, whose credit embrace “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Military of the Lifeless,” to put in writing the script and produce with partner Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Footage banner. Rideback, headed by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, can also be producing.

Harold is presently writing and govt producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” collection for Disney Plus and govt produced “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

House Mountain, an indoor curler coaster set in outer area, was unveiled at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in 1975 as a follow-up to the Matterhorn bobsled journey at Disneyland. The journey was an instantaneous success and adopted by installations at Disneyland in 1977 and three different Disney theme parks.

Disney confirmed the venture on Friday, six weeks after saying a brand new “Haunted Mansion” live-action film, primarily based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park journey. Lin and Eirich, who teamed on Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” film final 12 months, are additionally producing “The Haunted Mansion.” Disney used the journey as inspiration for its 2003 horror comedy “The Haunted Mansion,” with Eddie Murphy portraying a workaholic realtor who buys a mansion that seems to be haunted.

Disney noticed monumental success from its theme park journey Pirates of the Caribbean, which opened in 1967 at Disneyland and arrived on the large display screen in 2003. The 5 “Pirates” motion pictures, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally cumulatively.

Disney additionally launched the 2002 household comedy “Nation Bears,” primarily based on the Disneyland attraction. The studio has wrapped “Jungle Cruise,” primarily based on the Disneyland journey, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film is due out on July 30, 2021 — a 12 months after its authentic launch date, which was scrubbed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harold is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Leisure and Goodman Genow.