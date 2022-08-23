“House of the dragon” became the most watched premiere on HBO Max and broke a record

History does not remember the blood, it remembers the names. (HBO)

It was one of the most anticipated fictions of this year. House of the dragon (The house of the dragon) is the first series derived from the already classic Game of thrones which ended in 2019. The first episode premiered on Sunday, August 21, and returned extraordinary numbers : 10 million people said present at this beginning of the Targaryen family.

“It was wonderful to see millions of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans return with us to Westeros last night.” This is how the content director of HBO y HBO Max, Casey Bloys who also referred to the team behind the camera of the series that has a budget per episode of 20 million dollars: “‘House of the Dragon’ features an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we’re thrilled with the positive response from viewers.” In fact last week, Game of thrones and its past seasons also garnered the highest viewership of HBO Max for its debut on the platform in 4K.

Matt Smith como Daemon Targaryen “House of the dragon”, la serie precuela de “Game Of thrones”

House of the dragon is set 200 years before the events that were told in Game of thrones and is based on the novel by Martin, “Fire & Blood” (Fire and Blood) where the games of power of the House Targaryen are recounted when it was the regent in the Seven Kingdoms.

The blockbuster, which has the endorsement and scripts of George R.R Martin and also with part of the technical team of the original series, It was also a trend on Twitter and had 2 million searches on Google. A start on the right foot.

The Targaryen house at the heart of the plot of “House of the dragon” (HBO)

The first episode recounted the plot linked to the arrival in the reign of King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine) in a rather random manner. After 9 years of reign he decides that it is time to bequeath his throne. The possible candidates are on the one hand his brother, Daemon Targaryen (in the skin of the English actor Matt Smith that we met for his role as Prince Philip of Edinburgh in the series of Netflix, The Crown) and her eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emily Alcock). His heart tells Viserys that the chosen one must be his daughter who is a great rider of the dragons, which are the seal of the house of this family.

The first episode managed to put the viewer in the same atmosphere of Game of Thrones but at the same time he managed to give it a different tint. Power games are the order of the day in this new installment, as well as explicit deaths that invite you to cover your eyes (but leave a space between your hands) when dismembered bodies are shown. The sex scenes, so characteristic of the original series, are also present in House of the dragon.

10 million people watched the first episode of “House of the dragon” according to HBO (HBO Max)

With these numbers that guarantee the support of the viewers, it is likely that the series will have a second season, although it has not been confirmed yet since HBO Max. For now it remains to know the rest of the episodes (this installment has 10 chapters in total) that, at least in principle, will not have any crossover for a time issue. The only mention so far of Game of thrones was generated at the beginning of episode one when the action is set and it is specified that the character of Daenerys (who in the original fiction was played by the English actress Emilia Clarke) would be born almost 200 years later.

A separate chapter is taken by the showrunner and director of the first episode, Miguel Sapochnik, who was born in Argentina, whom we already met for having been the director of several installments of Game of Thrones. Perhaps one of his best chapters was the battle of the bastards which led to an impressive directing and editing job.

Every Sunday, a new episode of House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max.

