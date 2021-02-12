House of the Dragon: El spinoff ficha a Rhys Ifans de Spider-Man

HBO’s House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, adds Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno to its cast.

These actors and actresses are joined by Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen) and Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) in this new George RR Martin show, Ryann Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

House of the Dragon is based on the novel Fire and Blood, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Toussaint will take on the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon, who comes from a Valyrian bloodline, as old as House Targaryen, known as The Sea Serpent. Lord Corlys is known as the most famous nautical adventurer in Westeros and who has built a richer house than the Lannisters. Furthermore, the Velaryn house, it is said, has the best armada on land and sea.

Ifans, who played the lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, will play Otto Hightower, who is also the Hand of the King. He is loyal to the king and his kingdom, and believes that their greatest threat is the king’s brother, Daemon, current heir to the crown.

“Best, already known for his roles in Nurse Jackie and The King’s Speech, will play the role of Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, dragon rider and the wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. She is known as” The Queen Who Never Was “, because they prevented was heir to the throne, which favored her cousin, Viserys by virtue of being male. “

Mizuno, who recently starred in Devs, is cast as Mysaria, who arrived at Westeros with nothing but her name and has been “sold more times than she can recall.” Instead of giving up, she rose up to become the most trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

For more on House of the Dragon, which will likely premiere on HBO in 2022, check out our explainer of this Game of Thrones prequel and new dragon art for the series.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.