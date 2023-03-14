House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

House of the Dragon, a spin-off of Game of Thrones, started airing in the summer of 2022. The scandalous, dragon-filled HBO show is still a hot topic after its first season ended. The season finale of the show was one of the most-watched shows on HBO since Game of Thrones concluded. With such a popular show and so much backstory, many people are wondering where the show will go following some shocking deaths in the season finale.

The ten episodes of Season 1 packed a lot in, yet certain of the most famous family members from Game of Thrones were left out. Fans of the first series may also be wondering where the ancestors of their favorite characters are in all this King’s Landing-centered drama. What about the Starks and the Night’s Watch? What about the Lannisters of Casterly Rock? They have a lot of gold. With so much more to learn about the world of this prequel, here is what we know so far about what the upcoming season of House of the Dragon might be like.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Renewal

House of the Dragon was picked up for a second season by HBO very quickly. Five days after the first episode of Season 1 aired, HBO officially gave the show the go-ahead. They did this by pointing out that the first episode had the largest audience ever for an HBO drama on its first night (almost 10 million), and that it had more than 20 million viewers on linear, broadcasting, and on-demand services in its first five days. Even though that renewal happened quickly, it took longer for Game of Thrones to be renewed. In 2011, just 2 days after the first episode, Game of Thrones was picked up for a second season.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast

In House of the Dragon, Emma D'Arcy played Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Eve Best played Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. House of the Dragon went through a lot of actors in its first season. Over the course of 10 episodes, many characters died or grew up.

But the following House of the Dragon cast members are likely to come back for the second season. In the coming months, you can expect to learn more.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

Graham McTavish may or may not play Ser Harrold Westerling again. In George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood, Ser Harrold has nothing to do with the civil war, which is called the Dance of the Dragons. In the ninth episode of the season, he was also seen leaving the Kingsguard.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Storyline

The eagerly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, will be back for a second season. The story of House of the Dragon Season 2 is likely to continue with House Targaryen, with a focus on King Viserys I’s rule. As the king faces a number of problems, including threats from both inside and outside his kingdom, his members of the family have to deal with both their political and personal problems.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise between those who want to be in charge, like Prince Daemon and his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, who wants the Iron Throne for herself. House of the Dragon is sure to have another exciting season full of political intrigue, battle scenes, and shocking betrayals thanks to its complicated storyline and characters.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episodes

The second season of House of the Dragon is likely to have 10 episodes, just like the first season did.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date

According to a recent interview with HBO boss Casey Bloys, the second season of House of the Dragon is likely to come out in the summer of 2024. The executive told Variety that it’s a “good guess” that the show won’t be eligible for the Emmys in 2024, since the eligibility period for that year ends on May 31, 2023. So the date of release will be later than that.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer

Since the second season won’t come out until 2024, it’s still far too early in the process to anticipate a trailer.

Where to watch House of the Dragon

Season 1 of House of the Dragon can be streamed on HBO Max.