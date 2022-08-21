“House of the Dragon”: seven key facts you need to know before watching it

“House of the Dragon” narrates the events that took place 200 years before what we saw in “Game of Thrones”. (HBOMax)

It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is the first spin off from the series Game of Thrones (what ended in 2019), called House of the Dragon, what can we see in HBO Max. This production, which is estimated to have cost more than 200 million dollars, will have as its central axis the origin of the Targaryen House, the one we met in Game of Thrones through one of their leaders, Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke). This story will take place 200 years before what happened in the original series.

number of episodes

House of the Dragon will have 10 episodes and it is a creation of Ryan J. Condal, the Argentinian Miguel Sapochnik (who directed many episodes of Game of Thrones) y George R.R. Martin, who took part in the events related in his novel Fire and blood (Fire and Blood).

New adventures come to HBO Max with the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” (HBOMax)

The Targaryens

After the reign of Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine, Peaky Blinders)the heir apparent should be Princess Rahenrya (Emma d’Arcy, Wonderlust). However, in the trailer they already told us that they will not let her reign like that for no reason. Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith, The Crown), the king’s brother and another candidate for the prized throne.

power games

Meanwhile, other skilled minions are found within this new power play such as the hand of the king, Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans, The Amazing Spider-Man), and his daughter, Alicent Hightower (as Olivia Cooke, Bates Motel), regarded as the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

Matt Smith, de “The Crown”, interpretará a Damon Targaryen en “House of the Dragon”. (HBO Max)

House Velaryon

But not everything will be focused on the Targaryens. We will also see another lineage, the members of House Velaryon. This family you will find in Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to their leader, known as the sea serpent We will also meet his wife, a member of another house, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best, A Woman of No Importance), who had to hand over the throne to his cousin Viserys. Clearly we will see a tense relationship between both families.

The throne is the axis of power in “House of the Dragon”. (HBOMax)

17 dragons

That amount was confirmed by one of the creators, Ryan J. Condalduring the Comic-Con from San Diego. The dragons and the Targaryens have always gotten along wonderfully and in this new proposal they will be the protagonists. According to the producer, we will see a great variety of these mythological animals.

The endorsement of the creators of Game of Thrones

In statements to The Hollywood Reporter, Miguel Sapochnik (which won an Emmy for the incredible direction of one of the best episodes of Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”) referred to the comparisons that will surely arise when this spin off is released: “ House of the Dragon it has its own tone, which will evolve and emerge with the development of the series. This is something else, and should be something else. It’s a different team, different people, different tone and that’s why it’s important that we show respect and pay homage to the original series.”

The blockbuster “House of the Dragon” cost $20 million per episode. (HBOMax)



Budget of House of the Dragon

This series arrives with the impressive sum of 20 million dollars for the completion of each episode, which would make a total of 200 million for this entire installment. Let us remember that the most expensive seasons of Game of Thrones reached 100 million.

House of the Dragon premieres its first episode this Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max within a total of ten chapters.

