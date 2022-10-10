“House of the Dragon”: the Iron Throne lost its most noble king in chapter 8

This week’s episode was titled “The Lord of the Tides.” (HBOMax)

Since a couple of chapters in House of the Dragon (The house of the dragon)the health of the king Viserys I (Paddy Considine) had deteriorated and it was only a matter of time before a fatal outcome arrived. With this, the future of the seven kingdoms is uncertain, but what will happen with the departure of the ruler?

Titled as “The Lord of the Tides” (The Lord of the Tides) chapter 8 showed in the more than 65 minutes that it lasted, moments that will define the rest of the story from now on, one of them knowing what the kingdom will do without its leader and how this game will make Alicent and Rhaenyra do what necessary for each of his firstborn to occupy the empty throne.

Six years passed between the seventh and eighth chapter of the series. (HBOMax)

The decline of Viserys was something that was seen in the last chapters and, although he has always wanted to keep his house together, the intrigues, the greed and the ambition for power have prevented that from happening as seen last Sunday. The chapter begins with a new jump in time, as had already been shown in the advance of the series. Apparently there are six years that the plot advances and can be seen as Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) was injured during the battle at the Stepstones, with a neck wound that leaves him with a fever.

Corlys last wish is that his grandson, Lucerys Valeryon, son of Rhaenyra and Laenor, be his successor; but Vaemond insists that he should be the one to take control, whispering what everyone knows to be true: Lucerys is not a true Velaryon. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), believing that she has lost her two children and that she will soon lose her husband, is torn between her brother-in-law and her grandchildren.

Aemond Targaryen is now played by actor Ewan Mitchell. (HBOMax)

For your part Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) y Daemon (Matt Smith) travel to King’s Landing to plead Lucerys’s case with Queen Alicent, who now rules most royal affairs with the help of her father, Otto Hightower. Meanwhile, Viserys is sick. Dying, sedated and with half of his face completely disfigured, which is why he must wear a kind of mask.

All the main characters met for what could be the last time in the Red Keep to choose Velaryon’s heir. There the still dying King Viserys I makes a last desperate effort to prevent a civil war between his estranged family and stands before them to make a decision from his position on the Iron Throne.

The new episode of “House of the Dragon” was written by Eileen Shim and directed by Geeta Patel. (HBOMax)

Viserys enters the room where they are gathered and everyone is surprised by the deteriorated state of the King. The slow walk of him towards the throne, dragged by clothes and accessories that clearly weigh more than him. Ultimately, Lucerys is decided to be the designated heir to Driftmark Castle. Corlys and Viserys supported this decision, Rhaenys siding with Rhaenyra.

In the previous chapter, Daemon helped carry out a plan to establish a marriage alliance with Rhaenyra by faking the death of Laenor, who was helped to escape to a new life with Sir Qarl, her mate. Although he was seen fighting King Viserys I for most of the season, the character played by Matt Smith now he looks very brotherly with his brother.

It is one of the longest episodes of the season with 67 minutes. (HBOMax)

The King, sick and dying, listens when Vaemond says that Rhaenyra’s children were born out of wedlock, which unleashes his fury. Also, he calls her a prostitute, so Viserys draws her dagger and demands Vaemond’s tongue. The latter ends up being decapitated for his insolence at the hands of Daemon.

The chapter showed an Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) more adult and more sinister, smiling an evil look in basically every scene he’s in. He has also become a star fighter since he took Vhagar for himself and lost his eye, and we see him winning the battle with Criston Cole during his training. The character even threatens Rhaenyra’s children, at a dinner hosted by Viserys in the Red Keep.

Vaemond Velaryon is killed for his insolence in “House of the Dragon”. (HBOMax)

Towards the final stretch of the chapter, everyone is aware that civil war is coming, Viserys is seen fighting for the last time. He is missing an eye and much of his face. In the last moments of his life, he tells Alicentthinking that it was Rhaenyra, once again about the prophecy of the Song of Ice and Fire, as well as the Prince that was promised. This legend refers to Jon Snow, also called Aegon Targaryen, in Game of Thrones.

He tells her that she will be the only one who can end this division and tells her about Aegon, but his words are misunderstood by his wife, who will act immediately to promote the ascension of their son, Prince Aegon II. The scene cuts to black and Viserys I is heard saying, “My love.” It is inferred that he met his great love, Aemma, in the afterlife.

Daemon is ready to defend his wife, Rhaenyra, with all possible resources. (HBOMax)

episode 9 of House of the Dragonis entitled “El Consejo Verde” (The Green Council), and will premiere on October 16 through the platform HBO Max.

