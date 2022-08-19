“House of the Dragon”: what time does the prequel to “Game of Thrones” premiere on HBO?

The spin-off series seeks to recover HBO’s most acclaimed production with this new story. (HBO)

two hundred years before Game of Thronesan event took place that marked an important milestone in the history of the Targaryen clan. The house of the dragon (House of the Dragon) It is the second series that is integrated into this television universe, and bases its history on the book fire and bloodof George R. R. Martinthe British writer behind the successful literary saga. When can the first episode of the series be seen?

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The premise is mainly about a major internal dispute between the Targaryens, a clan that ruled Westeros for centuries and only fell when Robert Baratheon usurped power during the reign of Aerys II, the father of Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons. The past of this family alludes to great power sustained in their ability to tame dragons and the expansion of their military strategies.

“House of the Dragon” will be released worldwide on August 21. (HBO)



Premiere date and time House of the Dragon

The television fiction will debut on the air on the channel HBO and on the platform HBO Max on Sunday, August 21. Check here the time when chapter one will be available, depending on your country.

México 8 p.m.

Colombia 8 p.m.

Peru 8 pm

Ecuador 8 p.m.

Chile 9 p.m.

Venezuela 9 p.m.

Bolivia 9 p.m.

Argentina 10 p.m.

The story will focus mainly on the internal disputes of the Targaryen clan for the succession to the Iron Throne. (HBOMax)

House of the Dragon It will begin with a complicated decision that Viserys I must make: choosing a future heir between his legitimate daughter or his brother. Both have the same right of succession, but never before has a woman been chosen to rule in the history of the family lineage. Rhaenyra Targaryen does not intend to give in, so she will initiate a strategy to become the first dragon queen in history.

Daemon Targaryen, on the other hand, will go to great lengths to sabotage her efforts in collusion with Alicent Hightower, who was a close friend of Rhaenyra’s in her childhood and youth. The rivalry will frame this historical period where the Targaryens were still leaders of Westeros and had the Iron Throne in their possession.

“House of the Dragon” is set two centuries before “Game of Thrones” and is based on the novel “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin. (HBOMax)

A cast that could repeat the same history of Game of Thrones

When the first episode of Game of Thrones came to light, nobody expected it to earn a very big place on the small screen. It started with a cast little known outside of the UK, and over the seasons these stars rose to fame thanks to their characters who charmed audiences in different ways. doHouse of the Dragon repeat the same story? Nothing is said for now although it also has a large cast and a huge budget behind each episode.

The cast consists of Matt Smith as Daemon; Emma D’Arcy como Rhaenyra Targaryen; Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen; Eve Best como Rhaenys Targaryen; Steve Toussaint coyou Corlys Velaryon; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Rhys Ifans como Otto Hightower; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole; Y Sonoya Mizuno como Mysaria. También actúan John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, Wil Johnson, Jefferson Hall, Gavin Spokes, Ryan Corr, Matthew Needham, Graham McTavish, David Horovitch y Bill Paterson.

KEEP READING:

House of the Dragon: data and essential chapters before returning to the universe of Game of Thrones

Premieres from August 15 to 21 on platforms: She-Hulk y House Of The Dragon the most outstanding

August’s HBO Max Premieres: House of the Dragon is the big star of the month