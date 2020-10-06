House of the Dragon: when is the Game of Thrones spin-off launched? What is it about?

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has lastly stopped, er, dragon its toes, with first-look particulars about the casting and story revealed after months of hypothesis.

Paddy Considine will star in the sequence, set round 300 years earlier than the occasions of Game of Thrones, in a narrative that follows a very good king whose reign nonetheless begets a lethal and damaging civil conflict.

With no returning Game of Thrones characters given the lengthy hole between the two time durations, the sequence is certain to supply a really completely different tackle Westeros and House Targaryen, the royal line which ultimately begets Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen.

In fact, rather a lot of particulars about the sequence are nonetheless being stored below wraps – however right here’s what we DO learn about House of the Dragon.

When will the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon be on TV?

At present, this is a way off. HBO have made a sequence order so manufacturing will start to ramp up quickly, however at the time of writing the present has solely simply begun to start to solid the drama.

In an interview with Deadline, President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated an air date someday in 2022, however couldn’t be any extra particular than that.

Nevertheless, we do already know the place the 10-episode sequence will air in the UK – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the identical place that aired Game of Thrones, with the broadcaster re-upping its take care of HBO after House of the Dragon’s announcement.

To catch up, you may watch Game of Thrones seasons 1 – 8 on Amazon Prime immediately or on NOW TV when it turns into obtainable. You may also purchase the DVD boxset for seasons 1-8 on Amazon for £99.99.

Who’s in the solid?

Paddy Considine has been introduced as the sequence lead King Viserys I, a King whose reign ended up inflicting the Targaryen-vs-Targaryen civil conflict generally known as The Dance of the Dragons when he left behind two rival claimants for the throne.

“Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Previous King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Nice Council at Harrenhal,” an official assertion mentioned.

“A heat, sort, and respectable man, Viserys solely needs to hold ahead his grandfather’s legacy, however as we’ve discovered from Game of Thrones, good males don’t essentially make for nice kings.”

Different solid are presently unknown however we’re most likely searching for platinum blondes OR folks with some strong wig expertise. And whoever they’re, we’re certain they’ll be hitting up Emilia Clarke for some dragon-riding suggestions quickly…

We do know {that a} casting name went out in February 2020 for key roles of Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as reported by Knight Edge Media, which may counsel a job for flashbacks provided that these figures existed a few years earlier than Viserys took the throne.

Different newer studies counsel {that a} casting name went out for feminine leads Rhaenyra Targaryen (described as late 20s), and Alicent Hightower (described as barely older).

We may give a fast rundown of these two new characters right here. In Westerosi historical past, following the dying of Viserys I (Considine) there was a conflict between two rival factions of the royal Targaryen household, led by Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys’ daughter Rhaenyra had been named as the useless King’s inheritor – nonetheless, his second spouse Alicent thought her son ought to rule as an alternative, with all of Westeros splitting allegiances between the two teams.

In different phrases, sure these are some fairly key figures in the story, and we will’t wait to see who finally ends up being solid.

Will any Game of Thrones characters return?

Most likely not – until the Evening King or some Youngsters of the Forest make a cameo.

The sequence is supposedly set 300 years earlier than the occasions of Game of Thrones, that means that none of the characters we’ve grown to know and love would seem.

Nevertheless, if the sequence does adapt the interval in Westerosi historical past that it’s rumoured to, we’ll see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and different households that we’re extra accustomed to. Relying on precisely how a lot floor is lined we may additionally see unique Westerosi conquerors Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as hinted by early casting bulletins, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

And there is one acquainted face that we’d seen once more – that of famously massive dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount whose cranium resided in the dungeon’s of King’s Touchdown all through most of Game of Thrones, and who was “traditionally” ridden by King Viserys I at one level.

Although he may need a bit of bit extra pores and skin on his bones this time…

What will the Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel be about?

Primarily based on Considine’s character description, it appears possible that the Targaryen Civil Conflict – generally known as the Dance of Dragons – can be the focus of the prequel. EW appears to assume so, and up to date casting rumours counsel that key Dance of Dragons figures can be the major feminine leads, including credence to the theories.

Thrones writer George R.R. Martin mentioned: “For what it’s price, those that have learn Hearth & Blood will realise it comprises sufficient supplies for a dozen reveals.

“I can say that there can be dragons. Everybody else has mentioned that, so why not me?”

Whereas the particular plot particulars are but to be nailed down, we do know that the Targaryen household can be entrance and centre all through.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, mentioned after the present’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so wealthy with tales. We look ahead to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros together with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

We’ve gone right into a bit extra depth about potential storylines right here…

Who’s making the sequence?

George RR Martin, who wrote the unique A Music of Ice and Hearth e book sequence that Game of Thrones is primarily based on, has been engaged on the sequence with Ryan Condal, the creator of sci-fi TV sequence Colony.

“[The series] has a script and a bible, and each of them are terrific, first charge, thrilling,” Martin mentioned. “They’re the work of Ryan Condal.”

“He’s a helluva robust author, and an enormous fan of A Music of Ice and Hearth, Dunk & Egg, and Westeros typically. I’ve liked working with him, and if the Seven Gods and HBO are sort, I hope to maintain on working with him for years to return on this new successor present.”

Director Miguel Sapochnik may also function co-showrunner with Condal, and has been tapped to direct the first episode in addition to a number of others, having beforehand helmed prolific Game of Thrones chapters together with Battle of the Bastards and Winds of Winter.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The sequence is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will accomplice with Condal as showrunner and can direct the pilot and extra episodes. Condal can be writing the sequence. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Common Game of Thrones author Bryan Cogman reportedly labored on an earlier model of the concept that has now been shelved.

