House of the Dragon: when is the Game of Thrones spin-off launched? What is it about?

Game of Thrones could also be over, however we’re removed from completed with Westeros.

HBO have formally ordered a full prequel sequence titled House of the Dragon, set roughly 300 years earlier than the occasions of the unique present and telling the story of House Targaryen, the royal line which incorporates Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. This information got here shortly after they pulled the plug on a second Thrones prequel set 1000’s of years earlier from producer Jane Goldman, which filmed a pilot starring John Simm and Naomi Watts.

Previous to the title reveal, Martin wrote on his weblog: “The present stirring up all the web headlines proper now is one of the different [successor shows]. Additionally a prequel. Set 1000’s of years after Jane [Goldman]’s present in the historical past of Westeros.

“And sure, it is primarily based on materials from one of my books,” he added, particularly referring to his non-narrative faux-history novel Fireplace & Blood, which poses as a chronicle of Westeros’ first dragon-riding Kings.

With House of the Dragon now formally on the means and casting beginning to kick off, right here’s all the pieces we learn about the upcoming sequence.

When will the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon be on TV?

At the moment, this is a way off. HBO have made a sequence order so manufacturing will start to ramp up quickly, however at the time of writing the present has solely simply begun to start to solid the drama.

In an interview with Deadline, President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated an air date someday in 2022, however couldn’t be any extra particular than that.

Nonetheless, we do already know the place the 10-episode sequence will air in the UK – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the identical place that aired Game of Thrones, with the broadcaster re-upping its take care of HBO after House of the Dragon’s announcement.

To catch up, you may watch Game of Thrones seasons 1 – Eight on Amazon Prime right now or on NOW TV when it turns into obtainable. You may as well purchase the DVD boxset for seasons 1-Eight on Amazon for £99.99.

Who’s in the solid?

At the moment unknown, however we’re in all probability in search of platinum blondes OR folks with some stable wig expertise. And whoever they’re, we’re positive they’ll be hitting up Emilia Clarke for some dragon-riding ideas quickly…

We do know {that a} casting name went out in February 2020 for the lead roles of Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as reported by Knight Edge Media, whereas more moderen stories recommend {that a} casting name went out for feminine leads Rhaenyra Targaryen (described as late 20s), and Alicent Hightower (described as barely older).

We can provide a fast rundown of these two new characters right here. In Westerosi historical past, following the demise of Viserys I there was a conflict between two rival factions of the royal Targaryen household, led by Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys’ daughter Rhaenyra had been named as the lifeless King’s inheritor – nevertheless, his later spouse Alicent although her son ought to rule as a substitute, with all of Westeros splitting allegiances between the two teams.

In different phrases, sure these are some fairly key figures in the story, and we will’t wait to see who finally ends up being solid.

Will any Game of Thrones characters return?

In all probability not – until the Night time King or some Kids of the Forest make a cameo.

The sequence is supposedly set 300 years earlier than the occasions of Game of Thrones, that means that none of the characters we’ve grown to know and love would seem.

Nonetheless, if the sequence does adapt the interval in Westerosi historical past that it’s rumoured to, we are going to see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and different households that we’re extra aware of. Relying on precisely how a lot floor is lined we might additionally see unique Westerosi conquerors Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as hinted by early casting bulletins, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

And there is one acquainted face that we would seen once more – that of famously massive dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount whose cranium resided in the dungeon’s of King’s Touchdown all through most of Game of Thrones. Although he might need a bit of bit extra pores and skin on his bones…

What will the Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel be about?

The time interval rumoured for the prequel – round 300 years earlier than the occasions of Game of Thrones – places it proper in the time when Aegon Targaryen first flew his dragons to Westeros and named himself king, kicking off a bloody (and fiery) conflict that ended with the forming of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms (give or take Dorne for a number of years).

With that in thoughts, it appears possible that the sequence would concern itself with Aegon’s so-called Struggle of Conquest, although it could possibly be that the drama will start a while earlier than that to ascertain how and why he got here to his bold coup.

Alternatively, it’s potential that the Targaryen Civil Struggle – often called the Dance of Dragons – will probably be the focus of the prequel. EW appears to suppose so, and up to date casting rumours recommend that key Dance of Dragons figures will probably be the foremost feminine leads, including credence to the theories.

Thrones writer George R.R. Martin stated: “For what it’s price, those that have learn Fireplace & Blood will realise it incorporates sufficient supplies for a dozen exhibits.

“I can say that there will probably be dragons. Everybody else has stated that, so why not me?”

Whereas the particular plot particulars are but to be nailed down, we do know that the Targaryen household will probably be entrance and centre all through.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, stated after the present’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so wealthy with tales. We sit up for exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros together with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

We’ve gone right into a bit extra depth about potential storylines right here…

Who’s making the sequence?

George RR Martin, who wrote the unique A Music of Ice and Fireplace e-book sequence that Game of Thrones is primarily based on, has been engaged on the sequence with Ryan Condal, the creator of sci-fi TV sequence Colony.

“[The series] has a script and a bible, and each of them are terrific, first fee, thrilling,” Martin stated. “They’re the work of Ryan Condal.”

“He’s a helluva robust author, and an enormous fan of A Music of Ice and Fireplace, Dunk & Egg, and Westeros generally. I’ve beloved working with him, and if the Seven Gods and HBO are form, I hope to maintain on working with him for years to return on this new successor present.”

Director Miguel Sapochnik may even function co-showrunner with Condal, and has been tapped to direct the first episode in addition to a number of others, having beforehand helmed prolific Game of Thrones chapters together with Battle of the Bastards and Winds of Winter.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The sequence is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will accomplice with Condal as showrunner and can direct the pilot and extra episodes. Condal will probably be writing the sequence. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Common Game of Thrones author Bryan Cogman reportedly labored on an earlier model of the concept that has now been shelved.

